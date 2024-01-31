Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $326.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

