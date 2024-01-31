Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,544. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

