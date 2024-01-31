Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.62

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.62 and last traded at $173.57, with a volume of 1595949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.05.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.