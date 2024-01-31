Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,481 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.47 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.14. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.