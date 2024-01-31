Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Marqeta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Marqeta news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.
