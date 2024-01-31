Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,285,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

