Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,356 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. American States Water has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $99.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

