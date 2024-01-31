Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $744,617. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

