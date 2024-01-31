Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 403.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,679 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

