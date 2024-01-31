Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FELE opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

