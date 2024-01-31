Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

