Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

