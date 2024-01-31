Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,675 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 216,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

