Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,975 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

