Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,954 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,025,000 after acquiring an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

