URU Metals (LON:URU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a PE ratio of -163.04 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.32.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

