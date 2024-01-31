Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) PT Lowered to $2.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URG. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of URG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,915. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 58,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $95,705.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,522.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,706 shares of company stock valued at $693,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.