Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.88. 7,874,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 9,060,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,063. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upstart by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.