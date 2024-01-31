Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up to $47.84

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.84, but opened at $49.98. Unum Group shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 332,301 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.