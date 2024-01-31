Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Down 3.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.69. 545,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 484,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $490.07 million, a PE ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute



Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

