United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.30.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

