Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $100.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00014144 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $100.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00159638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.21642117 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 926 active market(s) with $93,883,666.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

