UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,741. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

