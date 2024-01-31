UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,741. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
