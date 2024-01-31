TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.91.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
