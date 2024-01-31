TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.91.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

