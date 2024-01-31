Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $73.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

