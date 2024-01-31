TransAlta Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$9.77 and a one year high of C$13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

