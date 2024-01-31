Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $259.08. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

