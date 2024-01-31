Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 473.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

TT stock opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $259.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

