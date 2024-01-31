Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.