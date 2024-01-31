Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
