Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Downgraded by Nomura to Neutral

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TM opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

