Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.50

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$117.50 and last traded at C$117.42, with a volume of 11655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIH. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.50.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.99.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.0359562 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Insiders have sold 10,671 shares of company stock worth $1,194,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

