Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

