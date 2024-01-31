TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Shares Down 3.6%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.39 and last traded at $83.45. 1,630,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,724,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKO. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

