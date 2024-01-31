Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

