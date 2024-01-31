Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 73000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$137.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

