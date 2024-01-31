The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Motco

Motco increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

PNC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.41. 422,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

