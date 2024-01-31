The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 422,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,798. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

