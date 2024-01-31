The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $617.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $544.00 to $617.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.36.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $608.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,924. MSCI has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.