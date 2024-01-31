The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,100,022. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

