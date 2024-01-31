The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Lowered by Motco

Motco lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.46. The company had a trading volume of 458,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.99. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

