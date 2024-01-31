The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CI stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.32. 481,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $291.99.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.