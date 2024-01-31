The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.
CI stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.32. 481,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $291.99.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
