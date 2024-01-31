The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,018. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

