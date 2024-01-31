The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $258.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.19.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE BA opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $221,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

