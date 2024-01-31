The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$64.94 Average PT from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

BNS stock opened at C$62.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6545064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

