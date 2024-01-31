The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AZEK were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,449,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 0.6 %

AZEK stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.