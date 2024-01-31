Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

