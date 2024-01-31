Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after purchasing an additional 778,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,903,000 after buying an additional 3,486,202 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,683,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,316,000 after buying an additional 1,534,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.