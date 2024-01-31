Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 1,288,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 287,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 503,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $1,972,963.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,580,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,556,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 761,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,991. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

