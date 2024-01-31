Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.