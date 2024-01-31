Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
