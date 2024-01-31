System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) is Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cannae Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,012,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,001 shares during the quarter. System1 comprises about 2.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned approximately 28.86% of System1 worth $32,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SST. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of System1 by 6,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at System1

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Blend bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $1,249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,612,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,390,397.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of System1 stock remained flat at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. System1, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

